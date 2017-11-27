Grand Concert for Paying Tribute to Musical Legend of Garo Hills

Net Bureau

Saidul Khan

The much lovers of Garo hills converged at Nishangram in North Garo Hills, along the Assam – Meghalaya border on Saturday evening to celebrate the 50th birth anniversary of legendary Garo rockstar Browny Marak.

Marak, a native of Nishangram has been rocking for the last three days. His songs have inspired and motived many budding musicians of Garo hills, who have grown up listening to Marak.

“Riprap”, the rock band founded by Marak and his friends is always a big hit in Garo hills. The band has performed in different parts of the state and has even travelled to different parts of the country.

“Riprap is known for their original numbers. I have come from Tura to attend the biggest musical event to express my thanks to the legend, whom I have listen from my childhood”, said an ardent fan Balgi Sangma.

Over 25000 music lovers witnessed the scintillating performances of 15 different bands including Notes of Arongga, Ultimate Page, amongst others, who performed at the concert, which was put up by “Fifty Factor”, an event group to honour Browny Marak.

A group of 50 guitarists displayed their skills and sang the epic song of Browny Marak to recognise and express their support for his contribution to the music. Browny took to the stage around 10:30 pm and before his performance thank the crowd for turning up in large number to mark his 50th birthday.

“My passion for music and love grows, when I see people who rely and trust in me. I have been a performer because my fans have continued to support me”, said Browny Marak.

The organising committee gave him a special honour for his contribution to music in Garo hills and all the budding musician and bands got a special opportunity to take groupie and selfie with the legend.

“Yesterday’s photo of the concert has gone viral and the magnanimity of the concert can be gauged from the footfall, which is highest in recent times. “I have attended so many concerts in different parts of Garo hills and have not missed a single Riprap show in the last seven years. This concert was the biggest. I have never seen such a crowd. It is mind boggling”, said an ardent fan Matsram Sangma of Garobadha.

Crowd had turned up from different parts of Garo hills and even Shillong and neighbouring state of Assam for the grand musical event.