Greater Guwahati Baby League Hat-Trick Heroes Dazzle

NET Bureau, Rangman Das

A total of 52 teams battled it out on Sunday in all four categories of ongoing Greater Guwahati Baby League (GGBL). Match Day three of state’s first-ever structured youth league which is being organized by Sportscraft Management in association with Guwahati City FC and supported by Assam Football Association as well as All India Football Federation, saw more than 500 kids showing some breathtaking football skills which resulted in a total of 59 goals in 26 matches at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.

The league operated under rules and regulations of All India Football Federation, is supported by Decathlon, Egua packaged drinking water Champions Cafe and Sun Valley Hospital and in U7 category, GTC Rhinos beat GYSFCC DRAGONS 3-0 where Ishan Saikia scored a brilliant hat-trick. In another match, APRO PYTHONS got a walkover in absence of Rajbari AC SANHAI.

In U9 category Dispur LIONS beat Rainbow FC 6-0 where Syed Dameer Jafor scored 4 goals. In another match GYSFCC beat Manomay Tigers 7-1 where Gaurav Deka scored 4 goals and Rahul Deka scored a hat-trick for the winning team. In other matches GTC Rhinos beat International Riders 2-1 while NFRSA Cheetahs got a walkover in absence of Rajbari AC Sanhai.

In U11 category, Sarusajai Hawks beat NFRSA Crows 8-0 where Jess Shah scored 4 goals. In other matches GYSFCC DRAGONS beat Rainbow FC 2-0, GYSFCC BULLS NFRSA Cheetahs beat 4-1, Dispur LIONS beat APRO PYTHONS 2-0, Sarusajai Sharks beat SBGJ 1-0, Pegasus beat Ringchang Eagles 1-0, Sanskriti Warriors beat GTC RHINOS 2-0 and Manomay Tigers beat International Riders 1-0. In U13 category, Dispur LIONS beat SBJG 6-0 where Bhaskar Jyoti Patgiri scored a hat-trick. AG Leopards beat Rural SC 3-0 where Monjyoti Tamuli scored a hat-trick for Leopards.

In other matches, Ringchang Eagles beat Lutuma Stags 1-0, GYSFCC BULLS beat International Riders 3-0, Chandmari Turtles beat Manomay Deers 1-0, Manomay Tigers beat Pegasus 2-0, Thalua PANTHERS beat NFRSA CHEETAHS 3-0 and GTC RHINOS beat Sarusajai Sharks 2-1 while matches between Sanskriti Warriors vs APRO PYTHONS and Rainbow FC vs Sarusajai Hawks remained 1-1 draw. The games between GTC PANTHERS and NFRSA Crows as well as ARFC vs GYSFCC DRAGONSplayed a goalless draw, said a statement released by Sportscraft Management on Sunday.

Image Source: Northeast Now