Greece handed over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organisers

Greece has handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organisers at an event which was ‘significantly scaled-down’ due to coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony, which took place at Athens’ iconic Panathenaic stadium, did not include the planned cultural ceremonies from Greece or Japan.

Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos handed the torch over to the Tokyo Organising committee represented by Naoko Imoto, who lit the lantern and left with it.

The Tokyo Olympic games are slated to be held from July 24 to August 9. However, many athletes raised concern over the quadrennial event taking place despite the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Source: News On Air

Photo: PTI