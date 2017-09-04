‘Green Corridor’ Provided to Ailing Infant from Assam

‘Green Corridor’ was provided for hitch-free passage of an ambulance carrying a critically ill four-month-old boy from a city nursing home in Guwahati on Sunday. The infant was taken to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for trans-shipment into an air ambulance to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

Police Commissioner Hiren Nath accompanied the ambulance from the hospital to the airport where an air ambulance was brought from outside to take the baby. The infant child, Snigdharaag Bhuyan, had been suffering from acute pneumonia and was under ventilation in the nursing home. He was rushed to the capital for advanced treatment.

On request of the hospital authorities and the parents, Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration (KMDA) and the state police facilitated a ‘Green Corridor’ along the entire stretch from hospital to airport, which was about 30 km. The Assam Government has decided to bear the expenditures of further treatment of the ailing child as the family has been rendered virtually penniless after bearing the cost of the treatment for their child who was admitted in the ICU.

The Chief Minister’s office has instructed the Resident Commissioner of Assam to facilitate ‘Green Corridor’ to the child in the state capital too without any hitch. In a similar episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also facilitated ‘Green Corridor’ to an ailing child from Dibrugarh, Assam few months back.

-ANI