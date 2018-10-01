Green Field Airport Shall be Ahead of Pakyong: Jayant Sinha

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said the new proposed Green Field Airport at Hollongi when completed will be ahead of the recently inaugurated Pakyong Airport of Sikkim.

Addressing the valedictory function of the 3-day ATAL (Arunachal Transformational and Aspirational Leaders) Conclave” here today in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sinha said the Hollongi airport has better topography and larger runway.

“The proposed 2200 metre runway at Hollongi can handle jet aircraft that can provide direct flight service to metro cities. On demand, flight services can also be extended to international destinations,” said the MoS adding that the “benefits to come will be beyond one’s imagination”.



The Union Minister further informed that a ‘bhoomi pujan’ will be held in December this year to begin the work on proposed airport. He informed that about Rs 1200 crore will be spend for the project adding that despite the high cost of compensation, the government is determined to start the work.

Informing on future plans for air connectivity in Arunachal, Sinha assured to knit the entire Arunachal with aviation services in the next 10 years. He informed that under UDAAN Scheme, small and big towns in Arunachal will be connected with helicopter, seaplanes and passenger drone services. He also informed that government is providing subsidy on helicopter services with Rs 2500 for half and hour air travel.

The Union Minister later presented a PowerPoint presentation on the topic “farm to frontier: a different development perspective model for India”. He urged the youths of Arunachal not to limit their thinking to their state only but also come out to contribute for the country. “Your ingenuity, talent and innovations will also benefit rest of India,” said Sinha.

Informing about air connectivity scheme of Arunachal, Khandu in his speech said under Chief Minister’s Air Connectivity Scheme, all ALGs in the state will be made operational for air services connecting it with Itanagar, Tezu and Pasighat airport. He informed that tender for operating of air services in the state has been completed and will be finalized soon. He also informed that DONER Ministry will spend about Rs 350 crore for initial start of work in the Hollongi airport.

Later the Union MoS reviewed the status of Hollong Airport with the senior officers of Arunachal government in a separate meeting to draw up a time bound action plan for implementation of the dream project of the state.