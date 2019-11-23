Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 23 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Grenade lobbed outside Manipur Assembly complex, 2 CRPF jawans injured

Grenade lobbed outside Manipur Assembly complex, 2 CRPF jawans injured
November 23
12:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade outside the Manipur Assembly complex here on Friday resulting in splinter injuries to two CRPF personnel, officials said.

They said the incident took place around 5.15 PM outside the front gate of the assembly complex in Thangmeiband area of the capital city.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were on duty at the complex were injured as they were hit by the splinters of the grenade blast, they said.

The injured CRPF jawans, belonging to the 87th battalion of the force, have been evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Additional troops are on ground now, they added.

Source: India Today

Tags
CRPF personnelGrenade AttackmanipurManipur Assembly complex
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.