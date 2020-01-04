Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 04 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Greta Thungerb changes Twitter name to Sharon after game show video goes viral. Legend, Internet says

Greta Thungerb changes Twitter name to Sharon after game show video goes viral. Legend, Internet says
January 04
13:23 2020
NET Bureau

Greta Thunberg, as her Twitter bio reads, is a 17-year-old climate and environmental activist. The teenager, with her speeches and campaigns against climate change, has become a world-renowned name.

One would think that in this day and age and with social media ruling our lives, people all across the world would be aware of Greta Thunberg. But well, to much surprise, that is not the case.

During a recent game show, Celebrity Mastermind, actor Amanda Henderson was asked to name the Swedish climate activist. But from Henderson’s face, it was clear that she had no idea and she just took a random guess and said, “Sharon.”

The video landed on Twitter with the caption, “2020 is cancelled,” and garnered over 6.4 million views.

Greta Thunberg, who is also quite famous for her social media wit saw the video and actually changed her Twitter name to Sharon.

This is not the first time that Greta made headlines with her Twitter account and had a little fun.

Last month, as Greta was named the Person of the Year 2019 by TIME magazine, Donald Trump took to his Twitter account and wrote, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

That is when the activist changed her Twitter bio to, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

There have been many such instances in the past. From Russian President Vladimir Putin calling Greta “A kind but poorly informed teenager” to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reffering Greta as a ‘pirralha’ (brat). All of these things have been a part of Greta’s Twitter bio and have given her followers a good laugh.

Source: India Today

