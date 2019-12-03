Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 03 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Groom stops to join protest on way to his wedding

Groom stops to join protest on way to his wedding
December 03
16:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In an unusual incident, a groom who was on his way to the bride”s house, stopped his marriage procession briefly to join a group that was on a hunger strike.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Uttar Pradesh”s Mahoba district.

According to reports, a group of people have been on an indefinite strike for the past 10 days demanding the setting up of a medical college in the Mahoba district.

“We have been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 10 days now. Our demand is that a medical college should be constructed here. A groom was heading out for his wedding and when he saw us and after inquiring about our demands, he joined us for about half an hour,” said one of the protestors.

The groom later proceeded towards his wedding and marriage was happily solemnised.

Source: Outlook India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.