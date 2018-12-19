GSAT-7A Successfully Launched

NET Bureau

An exclusive satellite meant for the Indian Air Force, GSAT-7A was launched successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota on Wednesday.

The satellite is expected to provide aircraft-to-aircraft communication and will have an exclusive frequency for the purpose. It was carried on board the GSLV-F11, the 13th flight of the GSLV-MkII.

“Today GSLV successfully and safely injected the advanced communication satellite in a super synchronous transfer orbit,” ISRO Chairman K. Sivan said.

The GSLV blasted off from the second launchpad at 4.10 p.m. The satellite was successfully placed in a Geodynchronous Transfer Orbit 19 minutes after lift off.

SOURCE: The Hindu

Image Credit: Zee News