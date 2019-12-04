GSU seeks cancellation of coal auction

NET Bureau

The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) Mindikgre unit in South Garo Hills has sought cancellation of the auction of coal over allegations of illegality.

The GSU has objected to the auction of coal, which was disposed of from various depots near Jadigittim in the coal-rich area of Nongalbibra.

A complaint filed by the GSU on November 20 with the South Garo Hills district magistrate sought immediate cancellation of the auction which the student organisation alleged was done superseding the Supreme Court order of July 3, 2019. “The time given for expressing interest in the auction was very short and there was no circulation of the auction through newspapers. The entire process is suspected to have been done to help someone mint money,” alleged the GSU unit president Greneth Sangma.

The GSU unit also alleged that the auction did not follow the SC guidelines, which specifically stated that all extracted coal lying in depots and mine sites is to be taken over by Coal India Limited (CIL) and disposed of through auction in consultation with the NGT committee led by Justice BP Katakey.

Source: The Assam Tribune