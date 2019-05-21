Gujarat: Coast Guard seizes Pakistani boat with 194 packets of narcotics

NET Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday announced it had seized a fishing boat registered in Karachi, Pakistan, off the coast of Gujarat and confiscated 194 packets of narcotics substance from it.

In a tweet about the incident, the Coast Guard said the boat, named the ‘Al Madina’, had a crew of six on board. The Coast Guard said it was seized on Tuesday morning. The Coast Guard added the boat was being escorted to Jakhau port in Gujarat for investigation.

While the Coast Guard tweet said the seizure was made based on a tip-off, the ministry of defence noted the “daring operation” was carried out with inputs from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and other intelligence agencies.

The Coast Guard has conducted seizures of narcotic substances off the Gujarat coast in the recent past. In late March, nine Iranian smugglers were taken into custody after the boat they were using, which originated from Pakistan, was intercepted by the Coast Guard and Gujarat Police off the coast of Porbander. The Coast Guard seized nearly 100kg of heroin, which was reportedly worth Rs 500 crore.

Source: The Week