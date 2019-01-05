Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 05 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Gujarat Couple Designs WhatsApp-Style Invite For Their Wedding

Gujarat Couple Designs WhatsApp-Style Invite For Their Wedding
January 05
12:57 2019
 NET Bureau

Keeping up with the times, a couple in Gujarat has come up with a unique “WhatsApp-style” wedding invitation card. Arzoo and Chintan from Surat wanted to create something different for their wedding so they came up with a four-page invitation taking inspiration from the popular messaging app.

Chintan, who is a web designer, created the card but credits his fiance for the idea.

The wedding invite has a yellow cover with the words, “Unlock invitation”. The display picture is couple’s and the “status” of the wedding invite reads, “You are obligated to attend our wedding else you will be blocked on WhatsApp”.

Arzoo said, “In place of the WhatsApp logo, we used Ganesh Ji’s photo, which gives a traditional touch to our invitation.”

The unique invite has the approval of the bride and groom’s parents too.

Chintan’s father Pradip Desai said, “We have to keep up with the new generation. When they showed me the card, I really liked it, so approved it.”

Chintan took seven days to design the card. The couple will get married in February.

 

 

Source: NDTV

