Gujarat, Himachal Victories Will Boost BJP in Tripura: Biplab Deb

The Tripura unit of BJP on Tuesday said victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls would boost the morale of party workers to intensify their movement against the Left Front government in the state.

Elections for the 60-member House is due early next year.

“Their (BJP workers) morale would be boosted and it would help intensify their movement to oust the corrupt Left Front government from power,” BJP’s Tripura unit president Biplab Deb told reporters.

He said BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon visit Tripura to address public meetings and campaign against the government here.

“The CPI-M was depending on the defeat of BJP in Gujarat, but that did not happen and they are in trouble… It only shows that they are weak and have no chance of coming back to power,” BJP state in-charge Sunil Deodhar said.

-PTI