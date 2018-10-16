Gujarat Minister of State for Sports Meets Pema Khandu

A 13-member delegation led by Gujarat Minister of State for Sports Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday in Itanagar. The delegate comprised of members of parliament, members of legislative Assembly and senior officer from Gujarat.

During the interaction Khandu informed about the tourism potential of the state. He said tourism festivals such as Ziro Music of Festival, Mechuka Adventure Festival, Tawang Festival, Orange Festival Dambuk are emerging as big hits nationally and internationally. He also informed that diversity of Arunachal make it a major tourist attraction for its cultural and scenic beauty.

Informing about Agri & Horti potential, Chief Minister said the state boasts of producing high-quality Kiwi, orange, large cardamom that is recently being exported at international markets. He also informed them about the state’s potential in traditional handloom weaving, traditional craft etc.

Chief Minister said in last few years the North East is getting attention from the centre like never before under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. He said the region is making rapid progress in air, rail, road and digital connectivity. He said Arunachal has benefited greatly in the last four years under PM Modi.

Later Khandu felicitated all the delegates that comprised of women MPs Darshnaben Jardosh and Bhartiben Shiyal including women MLA Sangitaben Patil.