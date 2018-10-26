Gujarat Pacer Ishwar Chaudhary Moves to Sikkim

NET Bureau

Senior Gujarat medium pacer Ishwar Chaudhary switched his allegiance to the newly formed Sikkim Cricket Association on Tuesday. The 30-year-old, who made his mark with his pace as an under-19 cricketer, started his career in the 2002-03 season before making his first-class debut in 2008 against Delhi in Valsad. Once an exciting prospect, Ishwar Chaudhary had managed to impress in the India U-19 side before a series of injuries affected his career.

Aregular member of the Gujarat team since his under-14 days, Ishwar Chaudhary played 37 first-class matches picking 90 wickets in an injury-affected 10 years. He also has 47 List A wickets from 34 matches and 22 T20 wickets from 18 matches under his name.

Presenting a realistic picture of his situation, Ishwar Chaudhary told the Ahmedabad Mirror, “I have no ill will against the Gujarat Cricket Association. They have taken very good care of me during my time here. And I will always be thankful to Parthiv Bhai (skipper Parthiv Patel) for his support throughout. But I understand that I cannot take my place for granted in the team anymore. I am happy about the fact that we now have an exciting bunch of pace bowlers who have replaced me.”

“I could not refuse the opportunity that came my way. It will be a new team with a lot of youngsters and it throws a completely new challenge for me. I am ready to share my experience with them and looking forward to work with this new talent,” said the talented Ishwar Chaudhary.

SOURCE: Ahmedabad Mirror