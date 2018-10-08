Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 08 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Gujarat Rape: Exodus of Migrants from BIhar, UP Continues

October 08
09:56 2018
NET Bureau

Gujarat Police on Sunday, arrested over 300 people in connection with attacks on migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over rape of a toddler on September 28. Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said that 342 people were arrested from six districts in as many as 42 cases of attacks on migrants.

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor has rubbished allegations that held him responsible for creating tensions and fanning enmity between Gujaratis and non-Gujaratis after the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district.

Speaking to the media about the allegations against him, Alpesh Thakor said, “This is unfortunate. We have never advocated violence and only talked of peace. All Indians are safe in Gujarat.”

In the last couple of days, attacks on non-Gujarati speaking people have been reported from many parts of the state.

More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed in Ahmadabad alone and the government has been repeatedly assuring people that the situation will be under control soon. However, this has failed to convince people as attacks continue on non-Gujarati speaking people at many places.

The exodus started after police arrested a man, who is a native of Bihar, for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha. Soon after the arrest, angry locals started attacking non-Gujarati speaking people in the state.

Local groups started threatening people and vandalizing properties of non-Gujarati speaking communities. In some cases, the properties were also gutted. Similar incidents have been reported from other areas too.

As a result, every day a large number of people are heading to Ahmadabad to try and catch a train or a bus to get out of Gujarat at the earliest. Most of these people were living in areas like Sabarkantha, Mahesana, Aravali, Gandhinagar and Surendranagar.

Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said some people with vested interests are spreading hatred against people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on social media platforms.

“We have alerted the cyber cell to remain vigilant and nab such people,” he said.

SOURCE: Yahoo

