Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 18 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Gulley Sumnyan Receives Best Zonal Panel Lawyer Award

Gulley Sumnyan Receives Best Zonal Panel Lawyer Award
December 18
13:04 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Tirap district’s legal aid counsel, advocate Gulley Sumnyan has received the ‘Best Zonal Panel Lawyer of the Northeast Zone’ award from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in recognition of his services as a panel lawyer of the district legal services authority.

Sumnyan received the award from Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the commendation ceremony of the NALSA, which was held in New Delhi on Saturday (December 15) last.

The NALSA, over the years, has been organising a national meet for paralegal volunteers, wherein the activities of the legal services authorities are discussed and the achievers in the field of legal services from across the country are felicitated.

Besides Sumnyam, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority team at the NALSA meet included its Member Secretary Budi Habung, Tawang DLSA Chairman Gote Mega, Secretary Damge Niri and paralegal volunteer Phurpa Lamu.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

Image Credit: The Arunachal Times

Tags
arunachal pradeshGulley SumnyanNALSA
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.