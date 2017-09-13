Wed, 13 Sep 2017

Gunotsav: Assam Govt Programme to Evaluate Standard of Hospitals

Gunotsav: Assam Govt Programme to Evaluate Standard of Hospitals
September 13
13:07 2017
The Assam government would organise a programme, ‘Gunotsav’, in the health department from next year for evaluating standard of government hospitals, the Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

“To evaluate the standards of government hospitals, we will organise Gunotsav in the health department from January next year,” Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in reply to questions in the House.

Sarma said that around 1497 new posts of doctors would be shortly filled up in model hospitals set up by the government in the state.

The state government has organised ‘Gunotsav’ in the education department in April to assess the quality of lower primary and middle government schools.

-PTI

