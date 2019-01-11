Gurmeet Ram Rahim &Three Others Convicted on Murder ;Criminal Conspiracy Charges

NET Bureau

A Panchkula court Friday convicted jailed self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others in the case pertaining to the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. Security has been beefed up in Haryana and parts of Punjab where many followers of the cult Dera Sacha Sauda reside. Panchkula DCP Kamal Deep Goel imposed Section 144 of CrPC throughout the district Thursday. Police personnel has also been deployed near the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak where the 51-year-old sect head is currently serving a 20-year term.

Chhatrapati was shot at in October 2002 after his newspaper, ‘Poora Sach’, published an anonymous letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. The journalist later succumbed to injuries and a case was registered in 2003. The case was handed over to the CBI in 2006. On August 25, 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted in rape cases of two sadhvis inside the Dera premises in Sirsa. The conviction of the Dera chief was followed by massive violence by his followers.

Case was registered in 2003 and handed over to the CBI in 2006