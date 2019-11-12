Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 12 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated

Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated
November 12
23:22 2019
NET Bureau

The 550 th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak (Gurpurab) was celebrated at the Pasighat Gurudwara, located in main market area here on Tuesday with the active participation of people belonging to all religious groups with fervour and enthusiasm.

To mark the occasion, Akhand Path (non-stop reading) of the Guru Granth Sahib for three days, Nagar Kirtan, Kirtan Durbar and hymns in praise of the Guru etc were also organised throughout the day. Special Bhog was also prepared for the day. Also Guru ka Langar, made
especially for the day, was served in the gurdwara to hundreds of devotees.

arunachal pradeshGuru NanakPasighat
