Mon, 15 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Gurugram Judge’s wife dies, son shot in the head declared ‘brain dead’

Gurugram Judge's wife dies, son shot in the head declared 'brain dead'
October 15
12:18 2018
The Additional sessions judge’s wife shot by the security guard succumbed injuries on Saunday and the son declared ‘brain dead’. The wife and son of a Gurugram Judge were fired upon by the gunman near Arcadia market in Sector-49, Gurugram, on Saturday.

The victims 38-year-old Ritu Sharma and 18-year-old Dhruv Sharma had sustained injuries in the chest and head, respectively. Both were admitted to a private hospital.

“The reason of her death was excessive bleeding due to the bullet wound,” Medanta-The Medicity Hospital said on the death of the wife of additional sessions judge.

The guard, Mahipal Singh, was sent to four-days police remand on Sunday. The Gurgaon Police had sought a week’s custody for extensive interrogation of Mahipal to establish the reason why he shot Ritu and Dhruv. It has set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case from all angles.

source: oneindia.com

