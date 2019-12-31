Guv bats for strong academic foundation

NET Bureau

Emphasising on a strong academic foundation in the state, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Monday advised the state government to put focus on elementary education to strengthen it.

During a meeting with Education Minister Taba Tedir who, called on him at Raj Bhawan here, the governor said that school children should be motivated and encouraged by their teachers to study well and play regularly to keep fit.

“The infrastructure in the school must constantly be improved to create a strong academic foundation in all educational institutions in the state,” the governor said.

Dr Mishra advised the minister to direct the school authorities to regularly visit the schools and motivate the teachers and students to participate in cleanliness drives, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed.

He said that ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ must be an ongoing passion with the youth to promote cleanliness and good hygiene and sanitation habits in the state.

The governor also advised the minister to promote on ‘Start-up’ skill development and vocational training for students from primary school level to post graduate classes.

Tedir during the meeting briefed the governor on the department’s initiatives, the communiqué added.

Source: Arunachal Observer