Guwahati Airport to be Upgraded as International Airport: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said his government is committed to upgrade the Guwahati Airport as an international airport, connecting at least nine ASEAN nations.

Sonowal was speaking at a roadshow in Bengaluru to attract investors to participate in the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in his state on February 3 and 4 next year.

“We aim to turn Guwahati airport into an international airport mainly connecting South East Asia. Expansion work for the current airport has already begun and work on the new terminal will begin soon,” he said.

“We are looking forward to enhancing the coverage of UDAN putting Guwahati as the hub and coversouth East Asian and ASEAN countries,” he added.

These nine nations include Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutanand Singapore, said Sonowal adding the Assam governmenthas collaborated with Singapore to set up a skill development centre in Assam. Making a strong pitch for investment in his stateduring the event to woo investors, the Assam Chief Minister said the government has relaxed many norms.

“Because of Assam and North-East India’s proximity to the ASEAN countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls the North Eastern states as ‘Ashta Lakshmi’. We have huge potential for investment,” he said.

“Last year alone, we succeeded ingetting investment of Rs 6,500 crore. The new Act Eastpolicy and reforms have given vibrancy to the industrialscenario of Assam,” he added. He appealed to members of Federation of IndianChambers of Commerce and Industry to make use of “Advantage Assam,” the global investor summit in February 2018.

“This will be first-of-its kind for the entirenorth-east region. The vision is to create an economic development model that links India with Bangladesh, Bhutan,Nepal and ASEAN nations,” the Assam chief minister added.

-PTI