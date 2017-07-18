Wed, 19 Jul 2017

Guwahati’s Bidisha Found Dead in Gurugram

July 18
15:35 2017
In a shocking incident popular Assamese actress-singer Bidisha Bezbaruah, was found hanging at her residence at Sector 43 in Gurgram, Haryana, on Monday night. The reason for her death is yet to be confirmed but according to her family she was forced to commit suicide. Police have started investigating the matter while her family has already left for Gurugram.

Resident of Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar area and daughter of Aswini and Ranjeeta Bezbaruah, Bidisha completed her graduation in English from Cotton College and completed her diploma in mass communication and journalism from Centre for Mass Communication and Journalism, Cotton College. She also did a higher diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi.

Bidisha Bezbaruah was also a prolific actor and she had mesmerized one and all with her portrayal of the character Runi in the play Xanto Xixto Histo Pusto Moha Dusto, which was staged in Delhi a couple of times under the auspices of INLI Foundation, Delhi. After her marriage to a Gujarat-based guy in 2016, she shifted to Mumbai before returning to Delhi very recently. On June 27, 2017, the multi-talented Bidisha had reprised the character of Runi for one last time at Rabindra Bhawan. Her untimely death has left everyone shattered.

Sources say that there were some problems in her married life.

Assamese actress Bidisha Bezbaruah
