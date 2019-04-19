Guwahati City FC Jersey unveiled

NET Bureau

Guwahati City FC (GCFC) on Thursday launched its first official jersey in a ceremony held at Champion’s Food Court, Nehru Stadium. On this occasion, GCFC head coach Mr. Rangman Das briefed media about club’s future journey which is about to begin as GCFC U21s will play GSA C Division to start clubs official campaign as a football club.

He said that since the inception of GCFC in 2017, the club has been focusing on grassroots development and it has already organized first ever structured youth league of Assam, Greater Guwahati Baby League (GGBL) to bring football culture as well as start player development from a young age. The club is also starting three football schools in Azara, Rowta, and Goreswar and providing residential training to 23 players as part of the youth academy. The club will apply for Youth I-League participation next season and will build a senior team out of the youth ranks Within 5 years of time with an objective to represent Assam in the top league of the country, told Mr. Das. Jerseys were unveiled by Champion’s Food Court proprietor Mr. Kuljeet Barman, GCFC Co-founders Siddhartha Sankar Deka, Darick Ranjan Deka, and Kaustab Chakraborty. GCFC assistant coach Rohit Saikia, Fitness Coach Anurag Jaiswal, U21s captain Mayaram Boro and Vice Captain Sandeep Siangshai were also present on the occasion, said a statement released by GCFC.