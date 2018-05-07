Guwahati College of Architecture & Design Organizes Fashion Exurbia

The first annual graduating Fashion Exurbia-2018 for the first outgoing batch of B.Sc (Fashion & Textile Design) students of Guwahati College of Architecture & Design was organized on 5th of May, 2018 at Decathlon Campus, Azara. There were seven sequences of different designs were showcased. The entire collection was designed by the students of Guwahati College of Architecture and design.

Mr. Bishnu Kamal Bora, Directorate of Handloom & Textiles, was the Chief Guest in the event. Mr. Dhiraj Thakuria, Managing Director, North Eastern Handicraft & Handloom Corporation Ltd and Ms. Aimee Baruah, renowned actress were the Guests’ of Honour in the event . Renowned Fashion Designers’ of Assam, Dhiraj Deka, Garima Garg, Kunal Kaushik and Kamal Barman were present in the event as invitee Jury Members for judging the garment-creations of the students in the event.

Other renowned personalities from the Fashion Industry present in the event were Mehzabin, Medha Saikia, Payal Chadda and Anuradha Pegu. Renowned models Ms. Kristi Das, Mr. Debojit Paul and Ms. Amrita Dutta were the Show-Stoppers’ of the event. The event showcased the designs of GCD’s talented young designers and leading models of national repute walked the ramp. Trustees’ of Dona Foundation, Mumbai, Ar.Abani Das, Mrs Daksha Das and Ar.Saahil Das were present in the event and praised the sincere efforts of the students, Faculty Members and Staff in making the event a grand success .