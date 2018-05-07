Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 07 May 2018

Northeast Today

Guwahati College of Architecture & Design Organizes Fashion Exurbia

Guwahati College of Architecture & Design Organizes Fashion Exurbia
May 07
16:04 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The first annual graduating Fashion Exurbia-2018 for the first outgoing batch of B.Sc (Fashion & Textile Design) students of Guwahati College of Architecture & Design was organized on 5th of May, 2018 at Decathlon Campus, Azara. There were seven sequences of different designs were showcased. The entire collection was designed by the students of Guwahati College of Architecture and design.

Guwahati College of Design

Mr. Bishnu Kamal Bora, Directorate of Handloom & Textiles, was the Chief Guest in the event. Mr. Dhiraj Thakuria, Managing Director, North Eastern Handicraft & Handloom Corporation Ltd and Ms. Aimee Baruah, renowned actress were the Guests’ of Honour in the event . Renowned Fashion Designers’ of Assam, Dhiraj Deka, Garima Garg, Kunal Kaushik and Kamal Barman were present in the event as invitee Jury Members for judging the garment-creations of the students in the event.

Guwahati College Design

Other renowned personalities from the Fashion Industry present in the event were Mehzabin, Medha Saikia, Payal Chadda and Anuradha Pegu. Renowned models Ms. Kristi Das, Mr. Debojit Paul and Ms. Amrita Dutta were the Show-Stoppers’ of the event. The event showcased the designs of GCD’s talented young designers and leading models of national repute walked the ramp. Trustees’ of Dona Foundation, Mumbai, Ar.Abani Das, Mrs Daksha Das and Ar.Saahil Das were present in the event and praised the sincere efforts of the students, Faculty Members and Staff in making the event a grand success .

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.