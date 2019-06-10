Guwahati Gears Up For Ambubachi Mela

NET Bureau

With the Ambubachi Mela knocking on the door, Guwahati administration is gearing up on all fronts in order to ensure proper and smooth functioning of the four-day event.

Acting in the same light, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is all set for the upcoming event starting from June 22 and will go on till June 26.

According to reports, GMC, which is responsible for ensuring water supply, adequate lighting, proper cleanliness of the camps and temple premises, sufficient manpower for cleaning works, etc, is all ready to set up 330 water taps in and around the Kamakhya Temple for the convenience of the devotees during the Mela.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Engineering Department will reportedly provide drinking water in plastic pouches during the four day event.

GMC commissioner Debeswar Malakar has informed that 58 workers will be on duty along with 10 supervisors, to ensure proper cleanliness.

It was witnessed that starting from Saturday, the GMC has begun work for setting up pipes to supply water in the temple premises. It has also informed that it will increase number of garbage carriers in the area.

During Ambubachi, officials from the Food Safety department and the Public Health Laboratory have been appointed to work in two shifts to ensure food safety for the devotees.