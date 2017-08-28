Guwahati Girl Kismat Bano Bags NEZCC Young Talent Artistes Award

Upcoming stage artiste from Guwahati, Kismat Bano, received the Young Talents Artistes Award for 2016-2017 from PB Acharya, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, at a colourful function hosted at the Raj Bhawan in Itanagar on Friday. These awards are announced by the selection committee of the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) under the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India every year.

Kismat Bano, who earlier received a scholarship from the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India, has in recent years performed in major drama festivals across the country as well as abroad. Two of her most recent plays staged in Guwahati, ‘Helen’ and ‘Bano’, not only received appreciation from the theatre loving crowd of the city but also critical approval from the press.

Kismat Bano, at a very young age, has already acted in over 20 plays in different languages- including Assamese and Hindi and these plays have been staged in many major cities of the country. To mention some of these plays: Aakaas, Madyhyabartini, Jatra, The lesson, Komala kuwaori, Helen, and Puhor. She has participated in different top drama events and festivals such as Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Nandikar, EZCC, Sangeet Natak Academy, Prithvi, Nehru Centre, PDA festivals, Kalakshetra Chennai, Octave festival (Goa and Rajasthan) and at Qadir Ali Baig theatre festival etc.

Soon after completing her higher secondary education she had joined Seagull Theatre in Guwahati under the patronage of Bhagirathi and Baharul Islam. After undergoing many workshops and trainings in creative arts, Kismat participated in the 2nd National Children’s Theatre Festival in 2013 organised by Guwahati Sishu Natya Vidyalaya.

Thereafter, Kismat Bano established her own theatre troupe Wings Theatre (cultural group)in Guwahati at her own residence. The main activities of Wings are using theatre in education to children, working for spastic girls in association with Sishu Sarothi, India, conducting theatre performance oriented workshops for orphan and indigenous girls in rural areas, and working with the blind children of Guwahati in promoting theatre among them.

Last year in December, Kismat and her team staged their play Helen at Shilpakal Auditorium in Dhaka, in the programme organised by ITI UNESCO & Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Government of People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Kismat states, “Performing abroad has increased my eagerness to perform all over the world and now I am working on performances which I would organise in different countries around the world.”

In addition, Kismat has recently completed a forty-day film making course in Pune under the supervision of Prof AS Kanal, former faculty of Film & Television Institute of India, Pune. Now she is working on the scripts of two documentaries that she plans to make in the coming months.

Kuldeep Patgiri (mime), Banshailang Mukhim (folk music), Rajkumar Satyaditya (Hindustani Classical), Alyssa Lalrinsangi (painting), Mudang Kano (handicraft), and Mannyei Konyak (wood and stone sculpture) are among others who were given NEZCC awards at the same function.