Guwahati IIT Alumnus Tops IES Examination for 2nd Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year Guwahati IIT alumnus has topped the Indian Engineering Service Examination.

Namit Jain, a civil engineering graduate of the Institute’s 2015 batch topped the 2017 examination in his discipline.

Idul Ahmed, a mechanical engineering graduate from the institute had secured the first position last year in his discipline, a release issued by the institute said on Friday.

Indian Engineering Service Examination is held in four disciplines – civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and electronics and telecommunication engineering.

As per the notification issued on UPSC’s official website, 500 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different disciplines.

It includes 258 candidates in civil engineering, 135 in mechanical engineering, 59 in electrical engineering and 48 in electronics and telecommunication engineering.

-PTI