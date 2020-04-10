Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 10 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Guwahati implements Odd-Even scheme for essential services

Guwahati implements Odd-Even scheme for essential services
April 10
14:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

In an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to restrict the movement of permitted vehicles engaged in the essential services in Guwahati city, the odd-even scheme has been implemented from April 10 to 12.

Hence, as per rules, on even dates only those vehicles having even number registration will be allowed to ply on Friday, April 10. For instance, on April 10, the vehicle registration number ending with even number (2,4,6,8,0) will be allowed to ply today.

Similarly, on Saturday, April 11, only those vehicles having odd-number registration will be permitted, i.e, vehicle registration numbers ending with (1,3,5,7,9) will be permitted tomorrow.

Accordingly, on Sunday, April 12, the even number of vehicles will be permitted.

However, the following categories of vehicles are exempted from this order- Ambulances, Doctors, Health Workers, Press, On Duty Government Officials, Water Carrier Vehicles, Full Body Goods Carrying Trucks

Tags
Coronavirusguwahati
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.