Guwahati implements Odd-Even scheme for essential services

NET News Desk

In an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to restrict the movement of permitted vehicles engaged in the essential services in Guwahati city, the odd-even scheme has been implemented from April 10 to 12.

Hence, as per rules, on even dates only those vehicles having even number registration will be allowed to ply on Friday, April 10. For instance, on April 10, the vehicle registration number ending with even number (2,4,6,8,0) will be allowed to ply today.

Similarly, on Saturday, April 11, only those vehicles having odd-number registration will be permitted, i.e, vehicle registration numbers ending with (1,3,5,7,9) will be permitted tomorrow.

Accordingly, on Sunday, April 12, the even number of vehicles will be permitted.

However, the following categories of vehicles are exempted from this order- Ambulances, Doctors, Health Workers, Press, On Duty Government Officials, Water Carrier Vehicles, Full Body Goods Carrying Trucks