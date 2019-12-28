Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 28 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Guwahati Police seized seven trucks carrying Burmese supari in Basistha

December 28
11:01 2019
NET Bureau

The City Police seized seven trucks carrying Burmese supari without valid documents on Friday. Even though the trucks were allowed to pass through the city by the Jorabat police on late Thursday night, the vehicles were not allowed to move further from Basistha by the City Police on Friday morning. The trucks bearing registration numbers of Rajasthan were carrying Burmese supari from Mizoram, and were on their way to Maharashtra via Silchar and Guwahati. The City Police is currently verifying documents possessed by the truck drivers.

Source: The Sentinel

