Guwahati Press Club to distribute protective kit to journalists

NET News Desk

The Guwahati Press Club (GPC) will distribute a protective-cum-personal hygiene kit comprising a protective jacket, pocket sanitizer (100ml), surgical hand gloves and masks, besides a bottle of hand sanitizer (1000 ml for office use) around 1.30 pm tomorrow at the Club premises. The distribution will take place until 5 pm.

In the first phase, GPC aims to cater to those journalists who are at the forefront in the battle against Coronavirus and are reporting from ground zero. Since journalists, including reporters, video and photo journalists (Print, electronic and New media) are working in a high exposure environment, GPC feels that it is imperative for them to protect themselves.

The members of the GPC also expressed their gratitude to the Airports Authority of India, North East Region, particularly Mr Sanjeev Jindal, the Regional Executive Director of AAI (NER) for supporting the cause and providing GPC with the much-needed help.

“We appreciate the efforts put in by the members of the four pillar of democracy in our fight against the pandemic and it is therefore equally important for them to stay safe and protected. The AAI is extremely happy to have collaborated with the Guwahati Press Club,” Jindal said.

GPC also highly appreciates the gesture shown by Mr Pradip Puri of SP Enterprise in this regard and feel obliged for the contributions.

In a statement issued by Manoj Kumar Nath, President, GPC and Sanjoy Ray, General Secretary, GPC, through this statement, requests the media houses to assign one member from each house to collect the kit during the specific period in order to avoid unwarranted gathering and maintain social distancing.