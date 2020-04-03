Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 03 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Guwahati Press Club to distribute protective kit to journalists

Guwahati Press Club to distribute protective kit to journalists
April 03
00:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

 

The Guwahati Press Club (GPC) will distribute a protective-cum-personal hygiene kit comprising a protective jacket, pocket sanitizer (100ml), surgical hand gloves and masks, besides a bottle of hand sanitizer (1000 ml for office use) around 1.30 pm tomorrow at the Club premises. The distribution will take place until 5 pm.

In the first phase, GPC aims to cater to those journalists who are at the forefront in the battle against Coronavirus and are reporting from ground zero. Since journalists, including reporters, video and photo journalists (Print, electronic and New media) are working in a high exposure environment, GPC feels that it is imperative for them to protect themselves.

The members of the GPC also expressed their gratitude to the Airports Authority of India, North East Region, particularly Mr Sanjeev Jindal, the Regional Executive Director of AAI (NER) for supporting the cause and providing GPC with the much-needed help.

“We appreciate the efforts put in by the members of the four pillar of democracy in our fight against the pandemic and it is therefore equally important for them to stay safe and protected. The AAI is extremely happy to have collaborated with the Guwahati Press Club,” Jindal said.

GPC also highly appreciates the gesture shown by Mr Pradip Puri of SP Enterprise in this regard and feel obliged for the contributions.

In a statement issued by Manoj Kumar Nath, President, GPC and Sanjoy Ray, General Secretary, GPC, through this statement, requests the media houses to assign one member from each house to collect the kit during the specific period in order to avoid unwarranted gathering and maintain social distancing.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.