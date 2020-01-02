Guwahati Refinery’s Afforestation drive through “Akira Miyawaki Model”

Ashif Shamim

Guwahati: The employees of Guwahati Refinery, Noonmati kick-started the New Year 2020 with an afforestation drive under “Akira Miyawaki” method organised by the corporation under its CSR initiative with an attempt to increase the green cover in the city.

This plantation drive, which was a “green initiative” by the organisation was supported by the district administration, Kamrup (Rural) to plant a total of 4000 saplings in a government owned land near National Highway 31, Amingaon. A total of 48 indigenous species were selected for the plantation.

The event entitled “Afforestation through Akira Miyawaki Model” was inducted under the technical expertise of Dr. S. Dutta, Additional Director of Central Pollution Control Board, North Eastern Region (NER).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dutta briefed the audience about the ”Akira Miyawaki Model” of Afforestation. He stressed upon the importance of planting trees and praised Guwahati Refinery’s initiative for the noble cause.

“All the saplings are native species and will grow well in this environment. These saplings will hardly take a couple of years to grow into trees. With the support from Guwahati Refinery and the district administration this entire region will witness change in the environment,” said Dr. Dutta during his inaugural speech.

The Miyawaki method, developed by a Japanese botanist after whom it is named, involves planting saplings in small areas, causing them to “fight” for resources and grow nearly 10 times quicker.

The event was attended by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) K.K Baishya, Kamrup (Rural) who praised the initiative taken up by Guwahati Refinery and appealed to all to contribute towards cleansing the breathing air through plantations.

“We wholeheartedly thank Guwahati Refinery for taking up this initiative, the constant support from the corporation made our tasks easier and smooth functioning. We also hope to collaborate again with such similar projects in the near future,” said Baishya.

S. Manchanda, Executive Director of Guwahati Refinery(GR) along with other dignitaries and employees from GR were also present at the venue who actively took part in the plantation drive.