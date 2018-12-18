Guwahati Restaurant Relaunches With a New Menu of Authentic Bengali Cuisines

NET Bureau

Food lovers in Guwahati can now relish their love for authentic Bengali cuisine at Taste of Kolkata on GS Road, as the restaurant reopened with a refreshing look and brand new menu on Tuesday.

With a change in management, the Bengali restaurant aims to provide lip-smacking pure Bengali delicacies – from vegetarian thali to chicken, mutton and the mandatory Ilish and other fish dishes at affordable prices.

“I always wanted to start a Bengali restaurant which offers affordable authentic Bengali cuisine experience. As we take over ‘Taste of Kolkata’, I am sure the foodies in Guwahati will love the refreshed look and the brand new menu,” said Manjita Kalita Chowdhury, co-owner of Taste of Kolkata, while introducing the new menu on Tuesday.

Manjita brings in her 18-year-long experience of running a successful restaurant and catering business. She is one of the cofounders of Fat Belly, a popular Pan Asia cuisine chain of restaurants in Guwahati.

The new menu at Taste of Kolkata includes a lavish vegetarian thali at Rs 150 with a range of a-la-carte options like Gondhoraj Chicken, Mourola Macher Piyazi, Chicken Kabiraj, Mochar Chop etc. in starters and a variety of options in the main course.

The restaurant boasts of around 12 varieties of fish dishes that include Ilish Bhappa, Ilish Paturi, Ilisher Tel Jhaal, Bhetki Paturi, Rui macher Jhal, Chittol Tel Jhal and Murighonto among others. Besides these, there are a variety of chicken, mutton and egg options to choose from.

Joining the new management, Deborshee Dutta fulfils the dream of starting a restaurant business.

“I always wanted to start a restaurant of my own. During my childhood, I used to pick 2-3 toothpicks from every restaurant I visited… so that my dream of starting my own restaurant can be achieved one day, without having to spend for those collected toothpicks! The practice continued till I was young enough to stop. Today is a dream coming true experience for me,” said Deborshee Dutta, co-owner at Taste of Kolkata.