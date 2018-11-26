Guwahati to Get Colourfull Footpaths and Green Dividers

NET Bureau

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Guwahati has undertaken beautification works on Mahapurush Srinmanta Sankerdev Path erstwhile GS Road, the most prominent part of the city. A plan has been submitted to the government for the beautification project, with an estimated budget of Rs 47 crores. The preliminary works for the same has already begun and the first phase is expected to be completed by March 2019.

In the first phase, the PWD is covering the stretch from Ulubari to Ganeshguri, which is about 3.5 km in length. Traveling through the Christian Basti area, one can easily spot the cleaning and beautification of the medians going on. The department is getting away with the existing road dividers and replacing them with better and wider ones.

Under the project, 80 cm wide dividers are being constructed on the entire stretch of GS Road which is around 11 km in length (excluding the flyovers). Additionally, saplings are being planted in the dividers to make it visually appealing and also purify the air. The maintenance work of the saplings has been issued to a contractor for the next three years. The estimated amount for the construction of the dividers is Rs 12 crores.

“The existing dividers were very narrow and so they have been broken at multiple areas by commuters. We’re now making wider dividers with the aim to prevent such mischievous activities,” informed Dilip Hazarika, superintending engineer of PWD, City Circle.

He further informed that the dividers will have pedestrian crossovers 200-250 meters apart for the pedestrians to cross with ease.

In an initiative to give a major facelift to the city footpaths, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to remove all the uneven footpaths and give it a new look and make it more pedestrian-friendly.

Under this new initiative, the top surface of the footpaths are being broken and replaced with colorful tiles with patterns. The work for the same has already begun with an estimated budget of Rs 35 crores.

Guwahati will soon see footpaths made up of Fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) plate across the city.

The initiative was first experimented at GS Road and PWD minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after evaluating the work, has given a go ahead to the department to cover more footpaths of the city. The work is now being done phase-wise.

In the first phase, the footpaths from Ulubari to Ganeshguri are being replaced with the tiles, and the second phase will cover the footpaths from Ganeshguri to Khanapara. The same initiative of beautifying the footpaths has also been undertaken at the MG Road of Guwahati.

Speaking to G Plus, an official at PWD said, “The footpaths of Guwahati are very uneven; citizens can hardly walk on it properly. We intend to remove all the unevenness and make it pedestrian-friendly, and also give the city a nice look.”

In the same vein, Dilip Hazarika said, “Tiles made up of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) plate are better in quality and also give an aesthetic view. We’ve gathered some positive reviews for this initiative and plan to cover all major areas of the city.”

As on November 23, 2018 the PWD has already covered a stretch of 700 meters in the Christian Basti area of Guwahati, as part of the first phase of beautification.

The government may aspire to give world-class services to its citizens but unfortunately it can’t take the desi genes out of them. While the administration takes steps to beautify the city, their efforts are foiled by miscreants who steal and vandalize properties. Newly painted roads show spit stains the very next day and dividers are broken by commuters for their easy passage.

The administration fears that citizens will start vandalizing/stealing saplings planted at the dividers as well. Hence, in order to maintain the saplings the PWD has given a three year contract to a company.

“I have seen roads are being repaired with new technologies and new pavements are coming up for the citizens but I’m not sure if Guwahatians are ready for this ‘parivartan’. It’s good the government is doing so much with regard to the beautification of the city and I’m sure it’s costing them heaps of money. But, I think before investing so much a proper campaign should be initiated by the government on how to protect the assets and take care of public property,” expressed Atiqul Habib, a resident of Hatigaon.

Similarly, Harshita Agarwal, a resident of Christian Basti where the works for the first phase are currently on-going said, “One must keep in mind that the developments are being done with our hard earned money that we pay in the form of taxes. Hence we are the real owners of the public property and we should take care of it, just like we take care of our homes. I sincerely hope that the locals understand this and help the government in their initiative.”

