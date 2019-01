NET Bureau

The government of Assam is set to host the ASEAN Football Championship in Guwahati. This championship will see participants from 10 ASEAN countries and Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

This news comes from Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal who revealed this at an event in the city. He said that this championship will be another step from the state government to declare Guwahati as the sports capital of the country.

Source: GPlus