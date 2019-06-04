Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 04 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Guwahati to Host First Match of Zimbabwe’s Tour of India T20 Series

Guwahati to Host First Match of Zimbabwe’s Tour of India T20 Series
June 04
15:56 2019
NET Bureau

Guwahati will host the first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe in 2020’s Zimbabwe’s Tour of India. As per the schedule released by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Monday, the match will be held on  January 5, 2020, at the Barsapara in the city.

The following matches in the series will be held in Indore and Pune on January 7 and January 10 respectively.

BCCI

It may be mentioned here that the Indian cricket team will feature in five Tests, nine ODIS and 12 T20Is in the home season (2019-20), informed BCCI.

The Barsapara stadium in Guwahati made its international debut on October 10, 2017 by playing host to the 2nd T20I between India and Australia, where Australia beat India by 8 wickets (with 27 balls remaining).

Source: Pratidin Time

Tags
IndiaT20IZimbabwe
