Thu, 22 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Guwahatians get MIRCHI CHALLAN for Traffic violation

November 22
16:50 2018
NET Bureau

Radio Mirchi 95 FM, Guwahati today organized   MIRCHI CHALLAN activity at Guwahati Club Traffic Point.  With the help of Guwahati traffic police, traffic violators were caught and in a courteous way reminded of their traffic violation and a MIRCHI CHALLAN was  given. Along with it the traffic violators were also crowed with a Mukut.

Ravi Sharma, a popular face in the Assamese film industry had accompanied Radio Mirchi RJs and issued Mirchi Challans to the traffic violators on 21st of November.  Aimee Baruah, popular Assamese film actor also had accompanied the RJs on 20th Nov. This activity will continue till 23rd of November.

 

The prime objective of this activity is to sensitise Guwahatians about traffic rules and to make them realize  how important it is to obey them so as to ensure smooth traffic movement within the city. As one of the utilities to our listeners we give traffic update to our listeners every day from 8am in the morning till 8pm in the evening. Thus, this activity is just an extension of our service to the people living in Guwahati by making them more aware about traffic rules and regulations.

 

Radio Mirchi RJs will visit one particular location each day till 23rd of Nov with a celebrity and catch hold of traffic violators  and cut them a Mirchi Challan. The challan will contain a message. The attempt is to make him or her realize their mistake and ensure that they won’t repeat the same.

 

 

 

This is just a small attempt from the end of Radio Mirchi 95 FM to help the administration in making people more aware and alert about traffic rules and regulations.

 

The activity Mirchi Challan was kick started on 18th of Nov.  with a bike rally which was flagged off by Virendra Mittal, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (M) and veteran film actor Pranjal Saikia. The rally was participated by around 58 bikers.  The popular biking groups of Guwahati named Kingsway Riders, Rhino Riders, Luit Riders, Eastern Riders and Red Land Brothers participated in this rally.

