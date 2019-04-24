Guwahati’s Kamakhya Station Gets a ‘World-Class’ Makeover

NET Bureau

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has refurbished one of the most populated junctions of Guwahati, the Kamakhya railway station, by adding more passenger amenities.

In a joint effort with the Union tourism ministry, NF Railway has added 10 retiring rooms with free Wi-Fi facilities, AC and TV set at the station, a press release issued by the railways said.

Also, 10-bedded dormitories each for women and men passengers have been constructed with TV sets, Wi-Fi facilities, and AC.

Likewise, a waiting hall with a capacity to accommodate 120 passengers having digital display system, mobile charging points, AC, free Wi-Fi, separate male/female washrooms, drinking water, TV and feedback system has also been set up, besides a well-stocked cafeteria.

Further, the construction of a cloakroom and renovation of water booths and toilets is also underway.

The Kamakhya junction is becoming increasingly populous given the fact that now it has become the originating station for a number of trains like Northeast Express, Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express, Kamakhya Yesvantpur Express, Kamakhya- LTT Express and several other mail/express and passenger trains.

Source: East Mojo