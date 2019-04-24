Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 24 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Guwahati’s Kamakhya Station Gets a ‘World-Class’ Makeover

Guwahati’s Kamakhya Station Gets a ‘World-Class’ Makeover
April 24
12:16 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has refurbished one of the most populated junctions of Guwahati, the Kamakhya railway station, by adding more passenger amenities.

In a joint effort with the Union tourism ministry, NF Railway has added 10 retiring rooms with free Wi-Fi facilities, AC and TV set at the station, a press release issued by the railways said.

Also, 10-bedded dormitories each for women and men passengers have been constructed with TV sets, Wi-Fi facilities, and AC.

Likewise, a waiting hall with a capacity to accommodate 120 passengers having digital display system, mobile charging points, AC, free Wi-Fi, separate male/female washrooms, drinking water, TV and feedback system has also been set up, besides a well-stocked cafeteria.

Further, the construction of a cloakroom and renovation of water booths and toilets is also underway.

The Kamakhya junction is becoming increasingly populous given the fact that now it has become the originating station for a number of trains like Northeast Express, Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express, Kamakhya Yesvantpur Express, Kamakhya- LTT Express and several other mail/express and passenger trains.

Source: East Mojo

Tags
guwahatiKamakhya Railway StationNF Railway
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.