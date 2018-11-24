Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 24 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

GYEPU- GYEMU(King & Queen) Festival Celebrated at Tawang

GYEPU- GYEMU(King & Queen) Festival Celebrated at Tawang
November 24
10:59 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Thousands of people from villages, township and neighbouring  country Bhutan assembled at Chhamleng area of Tawang Ganden Namgyal Lhatse popularly known as Tawang Monastery to witness the GYEPU- GYEMU(King & Queen) festival. Normally TORGYA Festival is held every year but Gyepu Gyemu festival is held after every three years, one month ahead of the ‘TORGYA DUNGYUR CHHENMO’ festival, because as per tradition TORGYA DUNGYUR CHHENMO is also held after every three years only. It is told that in earlier times, the monk in-charge for subsidiary monasteries like Taklung gonpa at Sanglem, Tashi Rapten gonpa at Namshu in Present West Kameng district  and many other around eighteen were appointed for a period of three years, and on completion of their tenure these Monk in-charge of various subsidiary monasteries would return to their headquarter that is Tawang monastery with whatever offerings and collection from the devotees in the form of grains and other things , and with these collections a grand puja is performed on the first day, with burning of Tantric Cake known as ‘TOR-GYA’ followed by celebration by performing monastic dances for three days is being done since inception of Tawang monastery. During  Torgya Dungyur  new dance costumes and if possible even the masks are carved fresh, so this year it is TORGYA DUNGYUR again and which will begin after one month as per lunar calendar.

Gyepu- Gyemu festival dance is conducted to show the apprehension of Queen that the king will be going alone on a long tour to the neighbouring countries and request being made by her to the king to take her with him in the tour, and at the same time one Gatpu-Ganmo(The old Couple) dance is also performed which is done in the honour of the protector diety of the location ie CHHAMLENG where the GYEP GYEMU Festival dance is performed.

Tags
GYEPU- GYEMU(King & Queen) FestivalTawang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.