GYEPU- GYEMU(King & Queen) Festival Celebrated at Tawang

NET Bureau

Thousands of people from villages, township and neighbouring country Bhutan assembled at Chhamleng area of Tawang Ganden Namgyal Lhatse popularly known as Tawang Monastery to witness the GYEPU- GYEMU(King & Queen) festival. Normally TORGYA Festival is held every year but Gyepu Gyemu festival is held after every three years, one month ahead of the ‘TORGYA DUNGYUR CHHENMO’ festival, because as per tradition TORGYA DUNGYUR CHHENMO is also held after every three years only. It is told that in earlier times, the monk in-charge for subsidiary monasteries like Taklung gonpa at Sanglem, Tashi Rapten gonpa at Namshu in Present West Kameng district and many other around eighteen were appointed for a period of three years, and on completion of their tenure these Monk in-charge of various subsidiary monasteries would return to their headquarter that is Tawang monastery with whatever offerings and collection from the devotees in the form of grains and other things , and with these collections a grand puja is performed on the first day, with burning of Tantric Cake known as ‘TOR-GYA’ followed by celebration by performing monastic dances for three days is being done since inception of Tawang monastery. During Torgya Dungyur new dance costumes and if possible even the masks are carved fresh, so this year it is TORGYA DUNGYUR again and which will begin after one month as per lunar calendar.

Gyepu- Gyemu festival dance is conducted to show the apprehension of Queen that the king will be going alone on a long tour to the neighbouring countries and request being made by her to the king to take her with him in the tour, and at the same time one Gatpu-Ganmo(The old Couple) dance is also performed which is done in the honour of the protector diety of the location ie CHHAMLENG where the GYEP GYEMU Festival dance is performed.