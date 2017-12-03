Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 03 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Hafiz Saeed to Contest Pakistan General Elections Next Year

Hafiz Saeed to Contest Pakistan General Elections Next Year
December 03
10:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Days after his release from house arrest, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and alleged mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Hafiz Saeed on Saturday announced his decision to contest general elections in Pakistan next year, reports said.

Saeed said he would contest the election on the platform of Milli Muslim League (MML), though he did not disclose anything about the constituency, reported Pakistani media.

The JuD floated the MML in August this year to mark its entry into politics, promising to make Pakistan “a real Islamic and welfare state”.

In January this year, the JuD chief had been detained under the Anti-Terrorism Act. But, as the court refused to extend his detention on November 23, he was released from house arrest.

Tags
Hafiz SaeedJamaat-ud-DawaPakistan General Elections
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.