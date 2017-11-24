Hafiz Saeed Walks Free, Vows to Fight for ‘Kashmir cause’

Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed today walked from house arrest as a free man and moments after the release he said he will gather people across Pakistan for the “cause of Kashmir” and help the Kashmiris secure “freedom”.

The JuD head, who carries a bounty of $10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, was set free after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any case. He has been under detention since January this year.

“I was detained for 10 months only to stop my voice for Kashmir,” Saeed told his supporters who gathered outside his residence to celebrate his release.

The Judicial Review Board of Punjab province comprising judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) yesterday unanimously ordered Saeed’s release on the completion of his 30-day house arrest which expired tonight.

“I fight the case of Kashmiris. I will gather the people from across the country for the cause of Kashmir. And we will try to help Kashmiris get their destination of freedom.”

Saeed said he was detained when he announced a month of solidarity for Kashmiris this January. He used the release order to buttress his claims of “innocence”.

“I am very happy that none of the allegations against me proved three judges of the LHC ordered my release …India had levelled baseless allegations against me. The LHC’s review board decision has proved that I am innocent,” Saeed said.

The JuD chief said that the US, on India’s request, pressured Pakistan to detain him.

ALSO READ: ‘A serious blow’ to India: Hafiz Saeed after Pak court orders his release

“I was detained on the pressure of the US on the Pakistani government. The US did so on the request of India,” he claimed.

Several JuD activists gathered outside Saeed’s residence in Jauhar town in Lahore to celebrate his release.

They shouted anti-India slogans and described his leader as “a hope for Kashmiri people”.

Agency