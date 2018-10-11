Haflong: A Trip to the Hills

September Edition, Travel

Haflong, the only hill station of Assam is a place to be at when the scorching summer sun beats you down and exhausts you mentally and physically. Known for its lush green valleys, mountains and numerous places of tourists’ attraction, this beautiful hill station is a delight for campers and nature enthusiasts. Also known as White Ant Hillock, Haflong is a must visit when in Assam. Sushmita Deb gives an account of the places to visit and things to do when at Haflong.

PLACES TO VISIT

Haflong Lake: Situated at the middle of the road, Haflong Lake throws a picturesque view especially during the evenings. A cool retreat for the weary souls walks on the hanging bridge over the lake are always exciting.

Fiangpui Garden: The scenic view of the lush green hills at a distance is a delight and with a gentle breeze blowing throughout the year, the place is a prominent recreational spot.

Fiangpui Presbyterian Church: Famous for its beautiful structures and complimented by its picturesque location, the Fiangpui Presbyterian Church attracts visitors in galore.

Jatinga: Famous as the ‘valley where birds commit suicide’ during September to October, Jatinga village, located some 9 kilometres from Haflong town, is a place to be in where one can enjoy nature from the closest quarters. Famous for its oranges, Jatinga never stops to surprise. There is also a bird watchtower from where the entire Borail range can be viewed.

Ethnic Village: This place has been developed by the Dima Hasao Tourism, as an effort to showcase various ethnic tribes. This model village exemplifies natural beauty along with huts built representing each tribe residing in Dima Hasao.

Maibong: Located in the hilly region of river Mahur, the little town of Maibong enjoys a lot of tourist attention. Located some 44.6 kilometres and one and half hour drive from Haflong, the place is serenaded with mountains, waterfalls and many historical relics.

Panimoor Waterfalls: Located 120kilometres from Haflong town, the Panimoor waterfall is a famous tourist spot of the hill district as it is a favourite of the nature lovers and the shutterbugs. There is a forest inspection bungalow in this place, which can house a few tourists but needs to be booked in advance, especially during the tourist season. It is worth mentioning here that a few shots from Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Rangoon’ were shot here.

Apart from the aforementioned places, there are several beautiful villages in and around Haflong, which is a heaven for the trekkers. And the icing on the cake is the Bendao Baglai waterfall located at Sampardisa village- a breathtaking experience to summarise!

Reaching Haflong

There is no air connectivity to Haflong, but one can reach there by bus or by train. There are direct trains and buses from Guwahati to Haflong and also from Silchar to Haflong. Although, it will be a slow train journey one can enjoy nature at its best in this journey.

Accommodations:

One can get a good stay at reasonable rates in some of the hotels like- Hotel Landmark (03673-239009), Noshring Guest House (096788-43907/081349-30099), Nathao Lodge (03673-236247), Hotel Elite (03673-236708).

Eating Out

When at Haflong, one should not miss the local rice beer, ‘Zudima’. With various dishes of chicken, pork, fishes and even dry fishes, Haflong has many mouth water cuisines not to be missed.

Trip Tips

1. If you want to cover Haflong town completely along with a trip to one or two villages, then make sure you have enough time in hand. Village trips consume one day. A week’s time will be appropriate for the visit.

2. Keep sufficient cash in hand, because there are only a few ATMs and most of them remain out of cash. The hotels and shops do not have card swiping facilities.

3. There is no cab service, so you need to contact an auto driver before you finalise your plan.

4. Above all, you need to be prepared for situations like landslides and roadblocks, especially during rainy season.