Hailstone Lashes Lumla Villages

Heavy rain accompanied by hailstones lashed few villages of Lumla headquarter on Saturday afternoon. The awed locals ran for cover, as large marble sized hailstones began to fall at around 3 pm.

Mangdam was the most affected village as it received the major proportion of the hailstone hammering and was soon covered in a sheet of white.

“We never in our life witnessed such huge hailstones and it was really terrifying,” said Sonam Topgey, a resident of Sazo village under Lumla.

“This could be a warning from mother nature that we humans have distorted and disturbed the nature,” said Sonam Thinley, an SSA teacher.

The rain that lasted for about an hour with big hailstones reportedly caused destruction at a few agriculture fields. However, there have been no reports of any casualty. Lumla administration under ADC RD Thungon is assessing the situation.

Tawang Vigilance