HAL to Supply 41 Advanced Light Helicopters to Indian Armed Forces

September 04
15:46 2017
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd said on Monday it has signed a Rs 6,100 crore contract for supply of 41 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) to the Indian Army and one to the Indian Navy.

The contracts will be executed in a period of 60 months, the company said. HAL, in a statement, said the contract was signed between the ministry of defence and HAL in New Delhi recently.

Officials from the ministry, Indian Army, Indian Navy and HAL were present during the event.

“The latest order reflects the trust on HAL’s capabilities and gives an impetus to the Make-in-India campaign…It reposes faith of Indian Defence forces in indigenous ALH which has been serving them with distinction for a long time,” HAL CMD T Suvarna Raju said.

In March this year, HAL had signed a contract for supply of 32 ALH to boost maritime security capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

