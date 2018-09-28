Half of Cong Workers Don’t Know Whether Rafale is Aircraft or Cycle, Says Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday attacked Congress for its allegations on Rafale deal saying that half of the party’s workers don’t even know if it is about an aircraft or a cycle. “Congress president is making allegations when half of the Congress workers do not know whether Rafale is an aircraft or a cycle or a motorcycle,” Fadnavis said.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the BJP state unit in Bandra, Fadnavis said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is making baseless allegations on Rafale to create confusion on the issue. He further said that Rafale deal is the only deal which doesn’t involve a middleman, unlike the UPA rule.

He added that the Rafale deal is between the governments of India and France. Fadnavis further accused the Congress party of demanding public information on the Rafale deal when it itself had put up a clause of secrecy when it came to defence deal.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that the Congress campaign against the Modi government on the Rafale deal will fall flat and the BJP will win more than 300 seats in the 2019 general elections.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi on his “baseless” allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Athawale said, “The Rafale issue is being blown out of proportion. Rahul Gandhi is making abusive statements about the Prime Minister. He has even called Modi Ji a thief. But if he wants to have people and leaders of other parties by his side, he has to desist from making such baseless allegations.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra and Mumbai Congress units took out a protest march here on Thursday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmal Sitharaman over the Rafale deal.

Congress activists pushed a life-size model of the Rafale jet, carried banners and placards and shouted anti-Modi and anti-Sitharaman slogans as they marched from Mahalaxmi Race Court to the iconic August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai. The prominent leaders leading the procession were Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Chavan and Sanjay Nirupam.

