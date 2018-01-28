Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 28 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Hardcore NDFB Cadre Killed in Assam: Army

Hardcore NDFB Cadre Killed in Assam: Army
January 28
11:30 2018
A hardcore militant of the anti-talk faction of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was gunned down by security forces in Kokrajhar district of Assam, an Army officer said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Suneet Newton said the incident occurred in Akshiguri area.

“A 9mm pistol and some ammunition were seized from the slain cadre, identified as Ricardo Hazuary alias Rekhai.” He said a joint operation was launched in the area by Red Horns Division of the Army and Assam Police following a tip-off.

“During the operation, movement of armed persons was detected. When challenged, they opened indiscriminate fire on the joint team. One armed terrorist was killed in the ensuing controlled retaliatory firing.”

He was later identified as Ricardo. Newton said Ricardo was a trained terrorist and a listed cadre of the NDFB faction and was involved in shooting local contractor Rasna Basumatary in November 2017.

-IANS

NDFB
