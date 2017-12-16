Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 16 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Hardcore NSCN-IM Militant Held in Arunachal

Hardcore NSCN-IM Militant Held in Arunachal
December 16
20:55 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Security forces have arrested a hardcore NSCN(IM) militant during an operation at Khonsa, headquarters of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles apprehended the cadre who is a self-styled major of the militant organisation.

A pistol along with ammunition, 30 gram of opium, some cash and documents were recovered from his possession, Kohima-based Defence spokesman Col Chiranjeet Konwer said.

During interrogation, the militant revealed that he had joined NSCN(K) in 1999 and defected to NSCN(R) in 2015 and again shifted his allegiance to NSCN(IM) last year.

-PTI

Tags
NSCN-IM
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.