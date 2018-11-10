Harmanpreet Kaur First Indian to Score T20 Ton

NET Bureau

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history on Friday as she became the first Indian to score a century in T20Is during India’s first match of the ICC Women’s World T20 against New Zealand.

Kaur smashed a ton off just 49 deliveries as she helped India post a commanding total of 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs against the Kiwis. In the end, Harmanpreet’s ton proved to the difference as India registered an emphatic 34-run win.

Harmanpreet’s innings included seven four and eight huge sixes as India posted the highest-ever total in the history of the Women’s World T20 at the Providence stadium in Guyana.

Harmanpreet also became the third-fastest ever in the history of the format to score a century. She is only behind Deandra Dottin and Tammy Beaumont in this illustrious list.

38 – Deandra Dottin (WI)

47 – Tammy Beaumont (ENG)

49 – Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)

52 – Danielle Wyatt (AUS)

53 – Meg Lanning (AUS)

Moreover, during the course of her innings, she stitched a partnership of 134 with Jemimah Rodrigues (59), which is also an Indian record at the WT20.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times