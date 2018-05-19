Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 19 May 2018

Northeast Today

Harry and Markle Become Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Harry and Markle Become Duke and Duchess of Sussex
May 19
14:02 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the dukedom on her grandson in the morning, with his wife-to-be automatically becoming a duchess. Prince Harry’s titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel,” according to the royal statement.

“Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,” it said.

The couple will wed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

-IANS

Duke and DuchessHarry and Markle
